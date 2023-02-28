KK Landscape Beautification Blueprint implementation to be intensified

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Efforts are under way to intensify implementation of the Kota Kinabalu Landscape Beautification Blueprint (2021-2025) that was launched in September 2020.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said this on Monday after chairing an engagement session with Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), where she was briefed on the progress of works by Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip and Deputy Director-General (Operations) Robert Lipon at the ministry’s conference room.

Present were Landscape Department director Rozie Khan Halik and City engineer Elaine Chang Yee Ling.

DBKK submitted their drafts on “Beautiful KK” and “Heritage KK”, among other proposals.

“Implementation of the blueprint involves beautifying Kampung Air, brightening up its back lanes, improving its drainage system and planting more flowers and trees to enhance the city ambience.

“Plans are also afoot to enliven Taman Chong Thien Vun by getting the younger generation to start weekly business activities there. And steps will be taken to make the City Park more accessible to locals and tourists alike,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Api-Api assemblywoman expressed deep concern over public toilet cleanliness issues, while calling for restoration work on damaged tiles, broken pavers and slabs on walkways and pavements within the city, adding “I would like to see results before the end of the year.”

At the same time, Liew announced that DBKK will extend the site of the existing Api-Api Night Food Market at Gaya Street (from the entrance to the fountain near Alliance Bank) right up to the Jesselton Hotel area, effective from March 15.

“The move is in view of the popularity of this tourist spot and to reduce the congestion. We are offering opportunities to those interested to set up food and beverage stalls there. The extended site is also operational on Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 12 midnight. Prospective vendors may liaise with DBKK’s Licensing Department,” she said.

The Api-Api assemblywoman, who initiated the Night Food Market in December 2018 as yet another tourist attraction, assured that there would be improved lighting and additional street benches for this venue.

“Environmental cleanliness is of utmost importance to maintain this Api Night Market Walk. With the resumption of weekly direct flights from Guangzhou and Shenzhen (beginning March 2nd and 3rd respectively), and expectations of other flights from other countries, we have to get ready to cater to incoming tourists,” she said.