Kota Sentosa rep committed to using RTP funds for people-centric projects

KUCHING (Feb 28): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap is committed to using the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds allocated to his constituency for people-centric projects.

He said these projects include upgrading and improving basic facilities and amenities, including community halls, public roads and drains.

“Despite being an urban constituency, Kota Sentosa has been left behind during the last 15 years.

“It is critical that basic infrastructure must be improved and upgraded for the continued progress of Kota Sentosa,” he said in a statement today.

Yap on Monday chaired a briefing and discussion at the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication here on the implementation of RTP for the installation of street lighting for his constituency.

Present during the meeting were representatives from Sarawak Energy Berhad, Padawan Municipal Council and Kuching South City Council.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) backbencher had applied to the Premier’s Office to use RM1 million of his RTP fund for street lighting following numerous requests for more street lights from residents in Kota Sentosa constituency.

He said adequate streetlights are important as they increase visibility, promote road safety for drivers and pedestrians and can also discourage night-time theft or violence.

Yap and community leaders from his constituency will continue to monitor the implementation of the street lighting project closely to ensure that unnecessary delays are avoided.

Meanwhile, Yap said the Kota Sentosa Service Centre is always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone facing problems in his constituency or those who come across problems of public interest but do not know how to go about in rectifying the issue.

Anyone requiring assistance are welcome to call the Service Centre at 082-265513 or 011-31893319.

Alternatively, they can approach the Service Centre directly at E-2-25, 2nd Floor, Gala Street Mall, Gala City at Jalan Tun Jugah, Kempas Heights here to request for assistance.