Kuching man recovered RM1 mln lost in banking scam, says Suhakam commissioner

KUCHING (Feb 28): The businessman here who lost RM1 million in an alleged online banking scam has recovered his money, according to Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner Dr John Chew.

He told The Borneo Post that the police will be giving details of the case at a press conference tomorrow afternoon.

“Apparently he got his money back. Good outcome,” Dr Chew said.

It is learnt that the Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP), which had brought the case to light on Monday, is holding a separate press conference on the matter tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, the 39-year-old businessman, who identified himself as Mr Lee, told reporters that after picking up a call from an unknown number two days ago, he ended up losing the RM1 million from his bank account 14 seconds later.

Lee said the caller had claimed that he was from Poslaju and requested him to give him an One-Time Password (OTP), which are passwords generated by banks as a security measure for online transactions, but no OTP was received by the victim.

Sensing something amiss, Mr Lee hung up and checked his bank account, only to find that a withdrawal of RM1 million had been made from his bank’s savings account without his authorisation.

He then immediately called the bank to lodge a complaint followed by a police report, before seeking help from DAP.

Earlier today, Dr Chew had called on the authorities, including Bank Negara Malaysia, the police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to act expeditiously in resolving this latest case.

He said although there was inadequate information provided in respect to the latest case, the authorities still need to work fast to get to the bottom of this matter.

“Just at face value, it’s not possible (for such a big amount to be transferred), as the maximum amount transferrable online is capped at RM50,000, and I think the default is RM5,000 which you have to actively change if you want a different amount. Bigger sums need a different level of authorisation,” he said.