MAG official airline for 17th Sarawak Matta travel fair

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak Chapter has announced that the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is the official airline for the upcoming 17th Sarawak Matta Travel Fair scheduled to be held in Kuching and Miri next month.

Following the announcement, Matta Sarawak Chapter said that those who visit the fair will have the opportunity to buy from a wide variety of value-for-money domestic and international holiday packages from a wide range of experienced licensed tour operators and also MAG tickets through its appointed agents.

For the record, MAG consists of airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASWings and with MAG revealed as the official airline for the fair, it enables Malaysia Airlines and its sister companies Firefly and MASWings to work closely with participating agents in providing appealing deals and promotions to visitors.

“To further enhance visitors’ experiences during the fair, MAG will be giving away exciting flight tickets for the Buyers’ Contest.

“This year some notable prizes from MAG include flight tickets from Kuching to Saigon, Kuching to Bangkok, Kuching to Melbourne, Miri to Bangkok and Miri to Perth, just to name a few,” said a press statement by Matta Sarawak Chapter.

All flight tickets from Kuching will be available for grabs at the 17th Sarawak Matta Travel Fair in Kuching, while the ones from Miri will be available at the fair in Miri.

There will also be many other international and domestic flights as well as vouchers amounting to more than RM100,000 up for grabs during the 17th Sarawak Matta Travel Fair.

With MAG announced as the official airline for the fair, Matta Sarawak Chapter thus trusts such collaboration and support from MAG together with members of the hospitality industry to be a strong crowd puller to further boost and revive international and domestic tourism and contribute to the overall tourism growth.

“Matta also applauds the government’s initiative to further increase the frequency of flights which makes it easier for holiday planners to link the globe,” said the statement.

Besides MAG, Matta Sarawak Chapter also informed that other sponsors for the 17th Sarawak Matta Travel Fair include Hilton Hotel, Damai Beach Resort, Sematan Palm Beach Resort, KLB Garden, Eastwood Valley Golf Club Miri, Meritz Hotel Miri, Mega Hotel Miri, Singapore Tourism Board and many more.

The fair will be held concurrently at Boulevard Shopping Mall here and Permaisuri Imperial City Mall in Miri from Mar 4 to 5.

“Matta Sarawak Chapter is confident with the many finely selected packages being offered by our members, visitors will have the chance to choose their dream destinations and explore the world with confidence,” added the statement.

Admission is free to the fair and it is open from 10am to 9pm for the two days – Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the fair, kindly contact the Matta secretariat at 082-555853 (Azlina).