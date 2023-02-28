Man in Kuching fined RM500 for unlawful possession of RM9,500 in bank account

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a mule account owner RM500 in default 10 days’ jail after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing RM9,500 in his bank account last year.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Mohd Ikhmal Rahmat Arshad, 26, who was charged under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958 which carries a penalty, imprisonment for three months or a fine of RM500 upon conviction.

Mohd Ikhmal committed the offence around 1.45pm at a premises in Taman STC Mile 5 here on July 21, 2022.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant failed to log into his online banking application and subsequently called the bank’s service centre but there was no response. Following that, he proceeded to reset his online bank account through the email.

After successfully logging in, the complainant realised that three transactions totaling up to RM9,500 had been transferred to a bank account under the name of Mohd Ikmal Rahmat Arshad.

A police report was lodged and the investigation found that Mohd Ikmal had dealt with a man named Faizal through WhatsApp after he was interested in a Facebook advertisement about renting out a bank account.

A bank statement also confirmed the transaction of the money into Mohd Ikmal’s bank account.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Mohd Ikhmal was unrepresented by a legal counsel.