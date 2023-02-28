Marudi Waterfront should be ready for Baram Regatta in August, assures contractor

MARUDI (Feb 28): The Marudi Waterfront should be ready to host the annual Baram Regatta this year, scheduled to run from Aug 24 to 27.

According to a representative of the contractor, the current progress of works now stands at 99 per cent.

“For now, the remaining works are on beautifying in the surrounding compound, including setting up the main stage and the grand statue, comprising a boat and paddles – symbolising the iconic regatta,” said the representative when met at the project site today.

The works kicked off on March 20, 2019, but they had to be put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, at the time, the retaining wall works had been completed.

The works resumed in 2021.

It is also informed that the waterfront would have 90 parking bays.

