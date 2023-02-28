Motorcyclist escapes unscathed, pillion rider injured in single-vehicle accident in Limbang

MIRI (Feb 28): A motorcyclist escaped unscathed while his pillion rider was injured after the motorcycle that they were riding was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Buangsiol in Limbang on Sunday night.

Limbang Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri said they were notified about the incident by at around 11pm and a team of five personnel was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found the pillion rider in his 40s suffering from wounds to his face and back pain. He was subsequently given first aid before being sent to Limbang Hospital for further treatment,” said Mirwan in a statement.

It is learned that the motorcyclist motorcyclist had lost control of his machine at a road bend while riding back home towards Rangau residential area from Limbang town.

The operation ended at 11.42pm.