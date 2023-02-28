Optimism for OMH in spite of lesser FY22 results

KUCHING (Feb 28): Analyst are still optimistic on dual-listed OM Holdings Ltd (OMH) in spite of its less-than-encouraging results in financial year 2022 (FY22) due to lower average selling prices (ASPs) and sales volume in the second half of FY22.

FY22 net profit rose 10 per cent to US$67.8 million from US$61.5 million on the back of 10 per cent hike in revenue given better realised ASP as well as higher production volume.

Its ferrosilicon (FeSi) sold volume grew 12 per cent to 146,646 metric tonnes (MT) from 131,059MT over the period but data revealed by S&P Platts showed that spot prices for FeSi and silicomanganese (SiMn) fell by nine and 10 per cents over the year, respectively.

Meanwhile, taxation was higher at US$23 millionm from US$2.5 million previously as the company provided higher tax charges in accordance to its second term of MIDA 5-year tax incentive which is expected to be fulfilled by 2026.

“Looking at the half-yearly results, 2HFY22 net profit plunged 62% to USD18.6m from USD49.3m in 1HFY22 as revenue contracted 16,” observed analysts with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research).

“This was largely due to lower-than-expected realised ASP as S&P Platts recorded spot prices for FeSi and SiMn plunged 20 and 31 per cent, respectively. However, OHM sold 14 per cent more FeSi during the period.

“Meanwhile, compared to the same period last year, 2HFY22 net profit contracted 61 per cent from US$48.1 million as revenue fell 10 per cent given FeSi and SiMn spot prices declined 35 per cent. OHM also sold three per cent more FeSi from the same period last year.”

Kenanga Research trimmed its FY23 forecast earnings for OMH by eight per cent to reflect FY22 actual results and revise operating costs higher by one per cent.

“We continue to like OMH for its structural cost advantage over its international peers given its access to low-cost hydro-power under a 20-year contract ending 2033; its strong growth prospects underpinned by plans to expand its capacity by 30 to 36 per cent to 610,000-640,000 metric tonnes per annum over the medium term; and its appeal to investor given its clean energy source.”

With energy prices turning softer in recent quarters and the recovery in economic activities, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd (Malacca Securities) reckoned that raw material prices may remain flat over the foreseeable future.

“With the easing of port congestion and increasing freight supply, freight rates continue to normalised in 4Q22 to US$0.79 per dmtu from South Africa to China for 37 per cent manganese ore versus US$0.97 per dmtu in 3Q22.

“Still, we reckon that freight prices may hover above pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, due to the on-going geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine as well as higher labour cost.

“Despite the weaker-than-expected results, we made no changes to our earnings forecast for subsequent years as we reckon that ASP has now demonstrating signs of stability, while net margins may stay at high single digits.

“Therefore, we maintain our buy recommendation on OMH, with an unchanged target price of RM2.86.”