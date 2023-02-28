Over 17,000 litres of diesel seized in Inanam, suspect held

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 17,195 liters of subsidised diesel from a store at Kampung Kionsom in Inanam on Monday.

Sabah KPDN director Georgie Abas said the store was raided at 5.20pm following a tip-off and a three-day surveillance.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 17,195 liters of diesel inside skid tanks, lorry tankers and drums as well as electronic pumps.

“The seized items were valued at 93,660.25,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Georgie added a local man, believed to be the store owner, was detained to facilitate investigation.

According to investigation, the subsidised diesel was obtained from a legitimate industrial diesel supplier but the store owner did not have any valid authority or license to store the controlled item.

The case will be investigated under the Supply control Act 1961, said Georgie.

He added the case will also be investigated under Section 20(1) of the same Act for storing the goods at a location without proper approval from the authorities.

Under the Act, anyone found guilty will be liable to a maximum RM1 million fine, further fines of up to RM3 million for any subsequent offence, or three years’ imprisonment, or both.

Companies proven to have violated the law face a maximum fine of RM2 million as well as up to RM5 million for any subsequent offence.

Georgie warned that the ministry will not hesitate to suspend the licences of fuel stations suspected of being involved in misappropriation until the probe is completed.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely as well as carry out regular inspections to prevent the misappropriation of subsidised fuel in Sabah,” he said.

He urged those with information on such activities to report to the ministry via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000 or contact its call centre at 1-800 886 800 or its Enforcement Command Centre at 03-8882 6088 / 6245.

The public may also file online complaints through e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or they can visit the nearest ministry office.