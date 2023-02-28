Parliament session extended by two days, says Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): The First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament has been extended by two more days on April 3 and 4, bringing the duration of the sitting to 31 days.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul said the decision was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the leader of the House, in line with Standing Order 11(2) of Dewan Rakyat.

“This is to allow several bills and government matter to be tabled and passed in the Dewan Rakyat. A written notice will be issued to all Members of Parliament after this,” Johari announced before the Minister’s Question Time today.

According to Standing Order 11(2), the leader or deputy of the House shall determine, at least 28 days before the commencement of each session, the dates on which the House shall meet in the session.

However, the leader or deputy of the House may change the fixed dates from time to time.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting was scheduled to end on March 30. – Bernama