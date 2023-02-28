PM Anwar attends dinner function with Sabah state leaders

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended a dinner function with Sabah state leaders at a hotel here tonight.

The prime minister and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at around 8.16pm, accompanied by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife, Datin Seri Julia Salag.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya and the Sabah Cabinet members were also in attendance.

Dinner guests were entertained with live performances of nostalgic songs, including Hati Lebur Jadi Debu and Madu dan Racun.

The prime minister had performed Maghrib congregational prayers together with Hajiji and the local Muslim community at the State Mosque in Sembulan here prior to attending the dinner.

Anwar arrived in Sabah this afternoon to attend a gathering with federal and Sabah civil servants here in conjunction with his two-day visit to Sabah today.

He is scheduled to have an audience with Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu here before departing for the Philippines for his two-day official visit. — Bernama