Positive on Dayang’s three contracts from Petronas Carigali

KUCHING (Feb 28): Analysts are pleasantly surprised as Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang) announced overnight that it has been awarded three contracts for the provision of accommodation work boats – namely Dayang Zamrud, Dayang Opal and Dayang Ruby from Petronas Carigali.

In three separate statements to Bursa Malaysia, Dayang’s board of directors announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd (DESB Marine), has been awarded a contract for the Provision of accommodation work boat from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Petronas Carigali).

The value of the contract is based on work orders issued by Petronas Carigali throughout the contract duration.

The contract duration is approximately 214 days from the commencement date effective from February 3, 2023 with an option to extend up to 60 days.

“We are positive in regard to these job wins. We highlight that there is no contract value disclosed and therefore we are not able to undertake any detailed analysis at this juncture,” commented researchers from Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research).

“We expect Dayang’s steady and strong performance to sustain in 2023 as recent ground checks have indicated that improved job orders from regional oil majors amidst elevated oil prices.

“Dayang has seen improved job contract values across the board for most service provider value chain by more than 15 per cent for maintenance, construction and modification (MCM) and i-HUC works; as well as improved projected blended vessel utilisation rates and daily charter rates for both Dayang and its subsidiary, Perdana Petroleum Bhd, in FY23 forecasts.

“We believe that 2023 will be a golden year for the oil and gas service providers – a laggard theme to the elevated oil price environment for the past year,” it said, making no changes to its estimates as HLIB Research chose to be conservative.

“We maintain our buy recommendation with an unchanged target price of RM1.87 per share which is in-line with the multiple ascribed to all of the OGSE providers in our coverage. Dayang is one of our top picks for the sector.”