Restaurant owner injured in robbery

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who robbed and injured a restaurant owner at Segama Complex here last week.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the incident happened on Feb 22 as the 65-year-old victim was about to open for business at around 5am.

According to the police investigation, the victim was walking to his shop after buying some stuff from the central market when an unknown individual approached and robbed him at knife point.

The victim put up a fight and sustained injury on his body before the suspect fled with his wallet.

Mohd Zaidi said the victim received three stitches for the wound injuries.

Police are trying to identify the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.