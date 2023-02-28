Sabah to have two more battalions

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): The General Operation Force (GOF) will set up two more battalions in Sabah, said Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

They are the 21st Keningau Battalion and the 22nd Kunak Battalion.

Acryl said both battalions would strengthen the security of Sabah. With the new battalions, he said Sabah will have a total of seven.

“There are currently five GOF battalions in Sabah, the 14th Tawau Battalion, 15th Sandakan Battalion, 16th Kinarut Battalion, 17th Lahad Datu Battalion and the 20th Beluran Battalion.

“To strengthen the security and border of Sabah, the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) is also actively setting up a GOF post in Nabawan.

“I am confident with the post and new battalions, it will help to strengthen the security of Sabah, especially from illegal immigrants and cross border activities,” Acryl said at the official launching of the Sabah Police Headquarters (Sabah IPK) here on Tuesday.

The event was officiated by Sabah Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Juhar Mahiruddin. Accompanying him was his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor, Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.

Meanwhile, Acryl said the construction of the Sabah IPK building is part of the RMP security strategy plan to continue to provide the best service to the community.

He said the Sabah IPK, which consists of Block A and Block B, cost RM90.3 million with construction began on July 16, 2007 and completed on January 16, 2013.

“The building was in full operation on July 13, 2013 and is equipped with police lockup, communications, guard station, 17 units of class C quarters and 60 units of class D quarters.

“It is hoped that with this well-equipped and comfortable infrastructure, the Sabah police force will continue to serve the people and the community as they put their trust and fate with the police,” he said.