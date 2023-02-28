Sabahan wins five medals in world largest cooking competition

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) Council Member Datin Kalina Wong Ka Yee made it in the world stage in the recent Malaysia Culinary Worldcup competition where she won five medals.

The Sabahan who loves cooking was awarded the Malaysia Gastronomy Ikan Asam Pedas (silver), Malaysia Gastronomy – Ikan Sungai Malaysia (bronze), Indian cuisine – Indian Curry (bronze), Chinese cuisine – Modern Chinese Fish (bronze) and Modern Hot Kitchen Modern Main Course – Fish (silver).

The competition was held at the World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur from February 21 to 23.

Kalina said the five award winning dishes are inspired by Sabahan cuisine.

She expressed her gratitude to FSI president Richard Lim for the support and encouragement to her to take part in the world largest cooking competition.

“It’s a great achievement and it shows that Sabahan taste is acceptable by the world. I hope with my talent through FSI, we can do something big in the F&B industry,” said Kalina.

The event broke the World Guinness Record for being The Largest Cooking Competition in the world.

“In FSI, we always encourage our members especially the youths to do their best in the industry, and FSI is always supportive of the young entrepreneurs, especially Sabahans, to venture for their dream,” Lim said when congratulating Kalina for her achievement.