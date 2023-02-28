Several areas in Matu flooded due to continuous rain

MUKAH (Feb 28): Several areas in Matu have been flooded due to continuous rain since Feb 25-27.

According to Matu District Civil Defence (APM) Officer Lt (PA) Jumaat Akasas, among the affected areas are Kampung Jemoreng, Kampung Sekaan Besar, Pekan Matu, Kampung Bertong, Kampung Bawang and Kampung Tian.

“Most of the roads at these areas have been flooded,” he said.

Jumaat added that no temporary evacuation centres have been set up so far.

He said the high-water level was beyond his expectations, as the water level at Kampung Jemoreng was normal yesterday evening, and believed the water level will continue to rise.

Thus, Jumaat urged Matu folks especially those at low-lying areas to be alert at all times and in case of emergency, they are urged to contact the Matu APM hotline at 084-832208.