Siburan to experience water disruption tomorrow

KUCHING (Feb 28): There will be water disruption happening in Siburan district tomorrow from 10am to 5pm.

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a notice, said the areas that will be affected are the whole stretch of road from Kampung Tanah Putih to Kampung Endap.

“The disruption is to give way to the contractor to work on fire hydrant installation at SK Endap,” it added.

Consumers in the area are advised to store sufficient amount of water to be used during the disruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure the water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

Any inconvenience is much regretted, it said.

For further queries, contact JBALB Kuching at 082-203486.