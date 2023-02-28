Shaken flight passenger demands answers after abortive landing at KLIA Terminal 2

SIBU (Feb 28): A frequent traveller Wong Ching Yong has demanded an explanation from MYAirlines and KLIA Terminal 2 control tower after the pilot of his flight from Sibu to Kuala Lumpur had to abort the landing moments before touching down yesterday.

Wong, who travels from Sibu to Kuala Lumpur at least once a month, also called on Transport Minister Anthony Loke to investigate this incident.

“I was in this flight today (yesterday). This was the first time I flew to Kuala Lumpur via MYAirlines. The flight number was Z98202. It took off Sibu Airport at 3.35pm, which was 10 minutes behind schedule.

“The journey was smooth and the weather enroute was fine. The plane was scheduled to touch down at 5.10pm and started to descend into Kuala Lumpur at 4.30pm. By 5pm, I looked out the window and could see the trees and grass field below.

“The captain reminded the crew to be seated and prepared for the landing. At that juncture, the sound of the engines suddenly roared very loudly and we could feel that the plane was pulling up at a steep angle.

“Many passengers were screaming at this sudden turn of events. The plane was climbing up whilst the sound of the engines was unbearably loud. The passengers sitting beside me were very stressful. I was stressed up too,” he said.

Wong, who is the deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) and chartered accountant, added that moments later, the flight captain announced that he had to abort the landing because there was an aircraft on the runway.

He pointed out that it was a shocking revelation by the captain who also apologised and informed the passengers that the plane would land 10 minutes later.

“This time, the plane landed at KLIA Terminal 2 without a hitch. The passengers complained to each other on the way out of the plane, as they were very angry and so was I.”

Admitting that this was the first time that he had undergone such a traumatic experience, Wong said the public especially the passengers deserve an honest reply and explanation from the authorities.

“MyAirlines and the control tower of KLIA need to explain to the public who is in the wrong, MYAirlines or the control tower of KLIA Terminal 2.

“What causes this sort of abortive landing which could be fatal to the passengers on board? Is it human or technical error or adverse weather conditions or other unknown factors?

“What was the distance between the plane on the runway and today’s plane that is flight Z98202 approaching to land when the captain decided to abort the landing? Who alerted the pilot? Was it the control tower or the plane’s automatic alert system or the pilot himself saw another plane on the runway?

“(4) How frequent does this similar incident occur in KLIA airport and what steps would MyAirlines and the control tower take to ensure that such incident would never occur again?”

The Borneo Post has contacted Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and MYAirlines for their response and is awaiting for their reply.