‘We are happy to get our money back,’ says wife of Kuching man who lost RM1 mln in banking scam

KUCHING (Feb 28): The wife of the businessman here who lost RM1 million in an alleged online banking scam confirmed that he indeed managed to recover the lost funds.

When speaking to The Borneo Post, she said that they were very happy to get their money back.

“Yes, we are very happy that we managed to get our money back.

“We received a call from the bank’s Kuala Lumpur headquarters informing my husband that our money has been refunded into our bank account. So, we went to the bank’s branch here to check and saw that indeed, our RM1 million is in our account,” she said.

When asked how many transactions were made to their account, the wife of the businessman identified as Mr Lee said the money was transferred in one lump sum in just one transaction.

However, despite recovering their money, Mrs Lee said that she and her husband did not receive any explanation from the bank.

“There are still a lot of questions that arise, because the bank did not explain to us how the money was able to be refunded from the account who stole the money from us,” she said.

Earlier today, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia commissioner Dr John Chew told The Borneo Post that the police will be giving details of the case at a press conference tomorrow afternoon.

It is learnt that the Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP), which had brought the case to light on Monday, is holding a separate press conference on the matter tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, the 39-year-old businessman, who identified himself as Mr Lee, told reporters that after picking up a call from an unknown number two days ago, he ended up losing the RM1 million from his bank account 14 seconds later.