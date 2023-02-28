With Anwar in town, Sabah parties reiterate call for state party-hopping law

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Two parties have today called for the adoption of the anti-party-hopping law in Sabah on the day of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s first official visit to the east Malaysian state.

Parti Warisan Secretary-General Datuk Loretto Padua Jr was one of them, saying that the passed law was an amendment to the Constitution and therefore any state laws that contradict the Constitution were ultra vires.

“It’s as if the state government has intentionally delayed the process of implementing the law whereby the Federal Constitution has long been amended to allow the anti-party-hopping law,” he said.

Padua said the act of the state assemblymen who jumped after the amendment is unconstitutional even though Sabah has yet to table the law.

“It should now be implemented as soon as reasonably possible. Their behaviour is not just detrimental to Sabah that is now known for its fickle politicians, but also taints the credibility of the unity government which is seen as agreeable to the behaviour,” he said.

Padua also pointed out that chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had the power to call for a special sitting at any time to table the law in the state.

Hajiji had initially said that the government hoped to pass the law in the state assembly in November last year but it was postponed.

Sabah Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) chief Amos Thien also issued a statement today calling for the law to be expedited to prevent Sabah’s image from being further tarnished by the act.

“Party-hopping has now become the culture among elected representatives and leaders in Sabah, and this has brought about a negative impact and image to the state and the people of Sabah.

“The people are becoming fed up and disappointed by the actions taken by the elected representatives jumping parties,” said Thien, while urging the younger generation not to condone such political culture.

Thien also said the state should provide equal allocations to opposition-led constituencies to stop the political crossing-over and instability and power tussles. — Malay Mail