Youth involvement in TVET, reform agenda among issues to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): Youth involvement in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, as well as reform of the country’s system and institution, are among issues to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, these questions will be answered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Minister’s Question Time.

Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) will ask the prime minister to state the government’s new strategy and policy to improve the effectiveness of TVET programmes, while Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) wants to know whether the government will propose an inclusive consultation process to implement the reform agenda.

Also, Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) will pose a question on measures to improve the quality of the country’s healthcare services as overcrowding at government hospitals is becoming more worrying.

For the Questions for Oral Answers session, there will be a question from Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (GPS-Serian) to the Finance Minister on whether the Goods and Services Tax will be re-introduced.

After the session concludes, Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate session on the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level. – Bernama