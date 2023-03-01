2 flood relief centres in Kuching close as at 7pm

KUCHING (March 1): Two flood relief centres here have been closed – at Surau Nur Hidayah and a multipurpose hall at Kpg Batu Kitang Jaya as of 7pm this evening.

The remaining flood relief centres still open are at SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa, Dewan Dato Sri TS Mohammad Hamdan at the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bau and at Balai Raya Kpg Mundai in Siburan.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said to-date the total number of flood victims are 127 from 34 families in Kuching, Bau, and Serian/Siburan.

The number of victims in the three areas remain unchanged from 7am, with SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa (19 families involving 80 flood victims); Dewan Dato Sri TS Mohammad Hamdan at the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bau (eight families involving 20 flood victims); and Kpg Mundai multipurpose hall (seven families involving 27 flood victims).

In Samarahan area, the water level receded in 15 areas – Kpg Niup; Kpg Mang; Kpg Sungai Mata; Kpg Endap; Kpg Tanah Putih; Kpg Sinaran Jaya; Taman Samarex; Taman SamarIndah; Uni Garden; Uni Central; Kpg Plaie; Kpg Sungai Batu; Kpg Rembus; Kpg Baru; and Kpg Fasa Tiga.

In Betong, the water level was rising in areas such Jalan Rh Buyong Pandak; main road of Duri Banggat, Mile 19 Tekalong Ili; Sungai Issu Bangat; main road of Rh Rian Batang; Jalan Padeh Rh Keranji; main road of Buluh Antu; Kpg Bungey; Kpg Lalang; Kpg Babu; Kpg Lot Dato Godam; Kpg Maduk Godam; Pusa Waterfront; Kpg Melango; Jalan Nanga Risau Awik; Jalan SK Nga Atoi; Jalan SK Nanga Budu; Jalan Rh Digon Ulu Roban; Jalan Rh Belayong Ulu Roban; SK Ulu Roban, Rh Sulau Jingkat; Jalan Nyiar Roban and Jalan Anta Jelupang.

In Sarikei, the water level was also rising at the JKR Wharf; the ferry wharf; Jalan Kubu Lama; Batu Sungai Jelung wharf; and at Karangan Buloh, Ruyak.

In Sibu, rising water level was also seen at Nanga Sekuau jetty; a road heading to Ulu Sungai Pakoh; Sungai Batang Oya riverbanks; a road heading to SK Nanga Tajam and Rumah Tamat; Rumah Tamat Nanga Tabau; a road leading to Sg Ensurai/Sg Tabalong/Sg Alat and Nanga Tamin; Sungai Tamin riverbanks; Rh Siba Tamin Landai; and Rumah Persendirian Batu 36 Tamin.

Two areas in Mukah involving Rh Randi; Rh Radin, and Sebakong jetty also saw water level rising, while the water level at Kpg Balan; Kpg Teh and Kpg Terus has returned to normal level.

In Matu and Daro, the water level was receeding at Kpg Jemoreng Matu; Kpg Sekaan Besar Matu; Kpg Bertong Matu; Kpg Bawang; Kpg Sekaan Kecil; Kpg Tian; Kpg Taman Sejahtera; Kpg Pangtray, Daro and SK Pangtray Daro.

In Limbang division, the water level at Kpg Sembiling jetty; Kpg Pelita; Kpg Menuang bridge; Sungai Lubai bridge, Kpg Melaban bridge, Kpg Loagan Batu Danau; Kpg Bidang; Kpg Hujung Jalan Medamit; Kpg Tanjung and Kpg Ukong in Limbang has returned to normal.

In Lawas, the water level has also returned to its normal level in areas such as Kpg Long Tukon; Kpg Lintang; Kpg Tengah Trusan; Kpg Sundar and Kpg Ba kelalan.