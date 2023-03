KUCHING (March 1): The Dewan Johnical Rayong flood relief centre in Engkilili has been opened as at 9pm tonight as nine households of consisting of 20 individuals were forced to evacuate their homes due to flood.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said this makes a total of 147 people from 43 households statewide being sheltered in flood relief centres across the state at the moment.

The other flood relief centres still open are in Kuching, Bau and Siburan.