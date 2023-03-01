Abg Jo: Sarawak keen to share renewable energy journey with neighbouring countries

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawak is ready to share its experience in the field of renewable energy generation with neighbouring countries for mutual benefit in terms of environmental sustainability and economic development, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Armed with the experience of developing the three existing hydro stations, Sarawak has the ability to help,” he said in his speech for a gathering with the government of Malinau Regency last night.

The Premier and his entourage are in Malinau, North Kalimantan via the town of Tarakan at the invitation of the management of PT KHN, which will develop the largest hydropower station in Indonesia on the Mentarang River, located 35km from Malinau.

Sarawak, through Sarawak Energy Bhd, is a partner in the project that will produce 925MW of electricity for the industrial zone in North Kalimantan.

Abang Johari said as the largest source of energy in Malaysia, Sarawak already supplies electricity to West Kalimantan and the next step is to distribute it to Sabah and Brunei.

He is confident that the project will attract more investment to North Kalimantan, thus improving the region’s economy, which he considers to have a similar culture to Sarawak.

Most of the residents at the project location are of Lun Dayeh and Punan descent.

Among those accompanying Abang Johari are Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Today, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the strategic project, which is expected to cost US$2.6 billion.

Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2024 and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

It will be fully operational in 2030.