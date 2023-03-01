After reports of MyTax data leak, IRB says all confidential taxpayer info secure

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): Taxpayers’ sensitive information on the MyTax platform was protected by accredited security measures, the Inland Revenue Board said in response to complaints that some personal detail had been unintentionally exposed.

Earlier today, Malaysians online began reporting that they were able to view some personal information of registered taxpayers on the MyTax website using only the person’s MyKad number.

The information allegedly exposed included addresses and phone numbers, among others.

According to news reports, the MyTax website went offline after the complaints emerged, and was later restored with the highlighted vulnerability removed.

In response, the IRB said it was treating the matter seriously and proactively addressing the complaint in order to engender taxpayers’ confidence in its administration.

“Accordingly, the IRB would like to emphasise that the confidentiality of taxpayers’ data on the MyTax platform was safe and secure, as it is protected by recognised data protection technology,” it said in a statement.

However, the IRB did not list the protection measures deployed or explain how some taxpayer information had been viewable with just a MyKad number as alleged. – Malay Mail