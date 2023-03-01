Anwar: Malaysia, Philippines to explore further cooperation in various sectors

MANILA (March 1): Malaysia and the Philippines has agreed to explore further cooperation in various sectors as both neighbouring countries seek ways to elevate their bilateral relationship to new heights.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the bilateral cooperation is multi-sectoral, covering trade and investment, education, health and agriculture, among others.

‘We also discussed areas for further collaboration. New and important sectors such as the halal industry, food security and digital economy are among the key areas that I proposed as potential cooperation,” he said.

The prime minister said this during a joint press briefing with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr after a bilateral meeting at the Malacanang Palace today.

Earlier, the special aircraft carrying Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at Villamor Air Base here, to kick-start his two-day official visit to the Philippines. – Bernama