‘Anwar, The Untold Story’ to hit cinemas nationwide in May

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): ‘Anwar, The Untold Story’, which tells the story of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political exploits, is expected to open in cinemas nationwide in May.

The film’s executive producer Zukiflee Anwar Haque or better known as Zunar, said the film is based on the period in Anwar’s life when he became Finance Minister from 1991 until he was fired from the Cabinet in 1998.

“The story in this film is based on Anwar’s version, a version that is rarely heard by Malaysians, for example, the story of his complete investigation report when he was locked up.

“Whether this (movie) is accepted as the truth is up to the audience, but we have tried as much as possible to take the stories recorded in the legislation and the results of interviews with the people involved,” he said at the movie’s press conference here today.

The film, directed by Indonesia’s Viva Westi, stars local Malaysian actors Farid Kamil Zahari in the lead role as Anwar Ibrahim and Hasnul Rahmat as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Others include Indonesian actors Acha Septriasa (as Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail), Piet Pagau and Dewi Irawan.

In addition to Malaysia, the film was also filmed in Indonesia at a cost of RM10 million.

Elaborating further, Zunar said the desire to produce the film was not made after Anwar was appointed as the 10th Prime Minister, but rather the idea was mooted about 20 years ago at the beginning of the ‘Reformasi’ movement.

“Actually, I have been recording Anwar’s struggles since the Reformasi movement, and I did have the desire to turn it into a film, but it was only realised after I got in touch with Viva in August 2021.

“After more than a week, we seriously discussed the matter of making this into a movie and started on a script,” he said.

Zunar said the film highlights a political figure who consistently and decisively opposes corrupt practices but ended up in prison.

“Whether Anwar becomes Prime Minister or not was something that did not arise. It was that we believed that the message was good and should be conveyed to the public and used as historical documentation.

“However, you could say that we were lucky because as soon as the film was completed, the political scenario changed and it is a bonus for us that we can finally screen the movie in cinemas soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farid said he was lucky because since becoming an actor he had never been given the big responsibility of playing the role of a political leader like Anwar who has a strong influence both domestically and abroad.

“I met him (Anwar) two or three times before Parliament was dissolved, and he helped me a lot to understand the real situation of what was written in the script.

“… and the most beautiful moment for me was when this film was completed, Anwar was appointed as the 10th Prime Minister. Finally, my prayers and those of millions of other Malaysians have been answered to watch the film,” he added. – Bernama