As flood waters recede, one relief centre in S’wak closes

KUCHING (March 1): One out of the six flood relief centres activated in Sarawak had closed by 12.30pm today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the flood relief centre at Kampung Opar multipurpose hall had housed two families involving nine individuals.

SDMC said currently the total number of flood victims affected are 169 from 50 families in Kuching, Bau, and Serian/Siburan.

At Surau Nur Hidayah Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya, the total number of flood victims saw a decrease to 11 families involving 20 flood victims.

At SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa there were 19 families involving 80 flood victims; at Batu Kitang Jaya multipurpose hall there were five families involving 22 flood victims; at Dewan Dato Sri TS Mohammad Hamdan, Bau Fire and Rescue Department there were eight families involving 20 flood victims; and at Kampung Mundai multipurpose hall there were seven families involving 27 flood victims.