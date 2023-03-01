Aspirasi lodges complaint to RoS on call for second AGM

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has lodged an official complaint to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) pertaining to the call for a second annual general meeting (AGM) on March 12 by an individual claiming to be the party’s secretary general.

Aspirasi deputy publicity chief Then Liak Ding said the party has requested for the RoS to investigate whether the previous AGM had met the quorum.

“We call for transparency and accountability in managing the party, especially where members should be informed on how the party membership funds were spent after our members had paid but were not given an official receipt,” he said in a statement today.

In referring to the recent turn of events which saw Lina Soo ousted as Aspirasi president, Then urged party members to remain calm while RoS carried out its investigation.

“We will fully cooperate with RoS during their investigation and hope that our members will wait for RoS to investigate and make their decision,” he said.

He also said that existing members should be aware that the call for the AGM meeting this March 12 is illegal.

“At the moment, Aspirasi is being investigated by RoS. The party may be at risk of de-registration if there are Team A, Team B, and Team C in the party.

“There is only one team in Aspirasi,” he stressed.

Then also hoped that non-party members would not add fuel to the fire as “no one is bigger than the party.”

Last month, Soo claimed that a coup d’etat had taken place in Aspirasi after a new faction took over its leadership on Feb 12.

She said the incident occurred during the party’s AGM when another faction declared a new president, treasurer general and secretary general.

Soo’s claim was however dismissed by Andygie Gines, who was declared as the party’s secretary general during the AGM.

According to him, all procedures at the AGM were in accordance with the party’s constitution and that prior to the meeting, a two weeks’ notice was given to the previous secretary general for a vote of no confidence against Soo as party president and for a vote to take place at the AGM on Feb 12.