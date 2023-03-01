Be ready to be evacuated if necessary due to floods, advises Uggah

KUCHING (March 1): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has called on the people to heed the directives of the relevant agencies to evacuate their homes and head to designated flood relief centres should conditions worsen.

He said looking at the weather conditions these past two to three days, the rain has affected many places and caused floods.

“Due to heavy rain, it seems that it has been raining for the past three days, I appeal to those affected by floods to be prepared, and as well as the government departments and agencies to be ready to deal with the situation.

“To the community, if the authorities need you to evacuate, I ask that you evacuate immediately because the decision to evacuate is to save lives because we do not know how far this flood can rise in an area.

“For the sake of safety, we appeal to everyone, including the community leaders to help the community to adhere to directives. When there is a directive to move to temporary flood relief centres, please do not hesitate to do so, because this is to determine the lives and properties we can save,” he said when visiting the Surau Nur Hidayah Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya temporary flood relief centre.

The centre, which opened yesterday, is giving shelter to 26 households involving 124 individuals.

On other flood prone areas in the state, he said so far, they remain safe.

Regarding assistance provided by the Welfare Department, the Civil Defence Force (APM), police, and other related agencies, Uggah said he is satisfied with the help provided.

“We have cooperated together and so has (Batu Kitang assemblyman) Lo (Khere Chiang) and his team, who also help distribute food. This is a spirit that we have in Sarawak, where the committee at the division and district levels, the Resident, and relevant agencies are well-experienced to face this kind of situation.

“On behalf of the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), I would like to thank everyone involved in helping the victims here,” he said.

When asked regarding possible continuous rain for the next few days, he said the state government is ever ready to open more temporary flood relief centres in the state.

“Just in case continuous rain happens, and causes floods, we already have some places that we know have frequent floods and that all of these flood relief centres are ready and all relevant agencies have been given instructions at the divisional and district levels to be ready to deal with any untoward situation in Sarawak,” he said.

He added presently only Kuching, Sri Aman, Serian, and Bau areas are affected by floods.