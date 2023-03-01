Berjaya Corp founder Vincent Tan resigns as chairman, says on as advisor

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun has relinquished his position as non-independent non-executive chairman of the company effective today.

Vincent, who turned 71 last February, would assume the role of advisor to provide guidance to the board and support the continued growth of the group, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

BCorp said it has also announced several changes in its boardroom with the new line-up reflecting an all-female BCorp boardroom, comprising Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim Ismail as non-independent non-executive chairman and Vivienne Cheng Chi Fan as joint group chief executive officer/executive director.

It said other new line-ups including Nerine Tan Sheik Ping as joint group chief executive officer/ executive director, Norlela Baharudin as executive director, Chryseis Tan Sheik Ling as executive director, Dr Jayanti Naidu G Danasamy as independent non-executive director, Penelope Gan Paik Ling as independent non-executive director and Datuk Leong Kwei Chun as independent non-executive director.

All the changes are effective from March 1, 2023.

Commenting on the new board line-up, Tan said the latest changes in the BCorp boardroom reflected the group’s commitment to promote women’s empowerment in the workplace.

“I have every confidence in the leadership abilities of all the women on the board to effectively lead the group to greater heights,” he said.

On his advisor’s role, Tan said he would still be very much involved with the group and its business activities but would focus more on promoting his charitable foundation, Yayasan MyFirst Home.

“I am particularly passionate about finding solutions to assist the B40 group to be able to buy and own an affordable home which is the reason I founded Yayasan MyFirst Home with a personal donation of RM5 million to fund its initial start-up and operating costs.

“I truly believe Yayasan MyFirst Home will be able to make a difference in its endeavours to help the B40 group to own their own homes and strongly urge all Malaysians, especially the rich and powerful among us, to help the lower income B40s to buy their own affordable homes so that when they eventually retire and are no longer gainfully employed, they will have a roof over their head,” he said.

Meanwhile, the group also announced that Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching has been appointed as Berjaya Land Bhd (B-Land) non-independent non-executive deputy chairman and Tan Peng Lam as BLand independent non-executive director, also effective from March 1, 2023.

In addition, Syed Ali Shahul Hameed has been redesignated as B-Land group chief executive officer and Datuk Abdul Rahim Md Zin as BLand group executive director while Datuk Robert Yong Kuen Loke would continue to serve as B-Land senior independent non-executive director. – Bernama