Bintangor firefighters assist flood victims

BINTANGOR (March 1): Personnel from the Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) carried out two flood-related operations early this morning.

A statement from Bomba said heavy downpours, from midnight till early this morning, caused several low-lying areas to be inundated.

A team of six firefighters was dispatched in response to a distress call from a family at Mile 12, KJD Road, Sungai Asan, about 30km from here.

“As our team arrived at the family’s house at 2.15am, the flood water was about half a metre above the floor and, as a safety measure, the family of five was advised to evacuate their house and temporarily put up at a nearby relative’s house,” said the statement.

Around 2.50am, the department received another distress call from the police saying a car had been carried away by flood waters along Skim B Road, about 21km from here.

When firefighters reached the scene at 3.06am, the statement said firefighters noticed the car with two people inside had drifted about 50 metres from the road side.

“The firefighters used a rescue rope to reach the victims and bring them to the roadside,” added the statement.