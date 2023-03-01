Bodies mull joint working groups to explore tie-up in agriculture

KUCHING (March 1): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (MFICORD) and Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) will look into forming joint working groups to explore collaboration in areas related to agriculture industry.

MFICORD head of Policy and Development Division Dr Gluma Saban said the ministry is keen to work closely with ACCCIS as there are plenty of opportunities for the private sector in agro-commodity and food industry as Sarawak progresses towards its vision of becoming a net food exporter.

ACCCIS paid a courtesy call on the ministry yesterday which saw Gluma receiving the delegation, led by its president Dato Tan Jit Kee.

During a dialogue with the ministry, Tan said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had previously called upon ACCCIS and the private sector to work together with the public sector in efforts to propel Sarawak forward in becoming a developed state by 2030.

According to him, the dialogue with MFICORD was part of ACCCIS’ efforts to strengthen public-private collaboration for the common good of Sarawak.

“The dialogue session with MFICORD was positive and productive with various issues covered.

“Among the issues discussed were on smart farming, animal feeds using oil palm waste, edible bird nest and development of young agro-entrepreneurs,” he said in a statement issued by ACCCIS.

Among those in ACCCIS delegation were vice president cum Agriculture and Primary Industries Committee chairman Datuk Wee Kok Hui, secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai Voon Tok, Digital Economy Committee chairman cum Agriculture and Primary Industries Committee member Rodger Chan Siong Boh, Young Entrepreneurs Committee chairman Vincent Chai, Young Entrepreneurs Committee secretary Tan Chen Sin, Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) chairman of Agriculture Loh Siaw Kuei and KCGCCI deputy chairman of Agriculture Penghulu Philip Lee.