China’s Xun steals limelight at SLTA tennis centre

KUCHING (March 1): The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women World Tennis Tour W15 in Kuching got underway with qualifiers and first round matches of both singles and doubles yesterday.

Six-footer Xun Fang Ying from China cruised to the next round of both singles and doubles after winning both matches against Malaysian opponents.

In the singles, six seeded Xun defeated Malaysian teenager Shihomi Leong 6-1, 6-3.

Xun then partnered Korea’s Kim Da-bin to face Leong and teen compatriot Jo-Leen Saw in the doubles.

The more experienced Xun, 28, and 26-year-old Kim, top seeded in the doubles, ousted the Malaysian pair 6-2, 6-3.

Kim, who is top seed in singles, will commence her singles campaign today (March 1) by taking on unseeded Haine Ogata from Japan.

Other singles matches yesterday saw second seeded Aoi Ito (Japan) defeating Shi Han (China) 7-6, 6-4, while unseeded American Jaeda Daniel beat fellow unseeded Anastasiia Poplavska (Ukraine) 6-2, 6-0.

There was an upset as fourth seeded Anastasia Sukhotina (Russia) fell to Ren Yufei (China) 2-6, 2-6.

In the doubles, third seeded pairing Honoka Kobayashi (Japan) and Sara Nayar (India) outlasted Daria Nazarenko and Ai Yamaguchi 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 in a highlight match yesterday.

There were also several qualifying matches yesterday which had to be rescheduled due to heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

Kuching is hosting the third leg of the ITF Women World Tennis Tour W15 . The earlier legs were held in Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur.

The singles and doubles finals of this third leg, organised by Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) at its tennis courts here, will be played this weekend.

Earlier yesterday, SLTA president Datuk Patrick Liew officiated at a simple opening ceremony for the tournament.