Continuous downpour triggers landslide in Sarikei, power supply to longhouses cut off

SARIKEI (March 1): A continuous heavy downpour, which started at midnight here, triggered a landside near Rumah Empenie and Rumah Chuat, Jalan Kimsan, Sungai Rusa.

A statement from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the incident was received at 4.39am.

A team of three firefighters was deployed to the scene.

At the location, firefighters discovered a landslide involving an area of around 10 metres in width and 60 metres in length had occurred on the hillslope in front of the two longhouses.

“Loose soil had fallen onto the road causing Rumah Chuat to be inaccessible by road.

“The landslide had also caused electricity supply to both longhouses to be cut off,” the statement added.

According to residents of the two longhouses, previously a landslide had also occurred at the same site and the Public Works Department had engaged a contractor to rectify the problem.

The statement added that the retaining wall constructed by the contractor had collapsed last night, causing the landslide to recur.

No evacuation exercise was carried out, but firefighters advised the longhouse residents to be on the alert should something happen.