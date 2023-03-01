Couple fails to smuggle drugs in spare tyre through Sg Tujoh ICQS

MIRI (March 1): A couple’s attempt to smuggle drugs in a spare tyre through the Sungai Tujoh Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex’s Customs Control Post here yesterday was a complete failure.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the 46-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were arrested by a team from the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at around 3pm.

“The team found and seized a spare tyre while inspecting the rear bonnet of the suspects’ car.

“Further inspection inside the spare tyre found a compressed lump covered with aluminium foil and adhesive tape containing crystals, suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing 1,000 grammes estimated to be worth RM36,000,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the total value of the seizures, including Malaysian and foreign currency, as well as jewellery, was estimated at RM57,200.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Alexson also called on the public to channel any information on drug-related activities to the nearest police station.