Dr Sim eyes S’wak having own trade, tourism office in China

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes that a Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office (Stato) would be established in China in the near future.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Monday night, he said this should follow the success of the Singapore Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office (Statos), which had become a platform to market Sarawak-made products to foreign countries.

He said since the transformation in the political landscape in 2018, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had always emphasised on the ‘Sarawak First’ agenda.

“One of the products of the ‘Sarawak First’ policy is Statos, which began operations in 2019.

“Statos has since been helping numerous Sarawakians not only in marketing our tourism, agriculture and investment products to Singapore and beyond, but also attracting Singaporeans to come to Sarawak,” he said, adding that recently, the Brunei government had agreed to establish a Stato in the sultanate.

“Stato’s next location would be in Kalimantan, and hopefully, in China in the near future,” he wrote.

Stato, said Dr Sim, would not only open opportunities for the importers and tourist offices, but also for the local people eyeing to export their products.

“It is also for investors to invest in both of Sarawak’s blue carbon and green carbon, as well as in renewable energy,” he added.