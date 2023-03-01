Driver killed after car turns turtle at Jln Miri Bypass

MIRI (March 1): A 38-year-old man was killed after the sedan car he was driving went off the road and turned turtle on the roadside grass at Jalan Miri Bypass, near a petrol station in Pujut yesterday.

Lopeng fire station chief Mohamad Hamdani Madon said a team of seven personnel was deployed to the scene of in the single-vehicle accident, located 4km from the station, after receiving a distress call at 2.54pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the victim was found trapped and unconscious in the car.

“The team managed to extricate the victim and handed him over to the police and paramedics at the scene for further action,” he said in a statement.

The operation ended at 3.55pm.