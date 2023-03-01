Elderly man killed in Semporna fire

KINABATANGAN (March 1): An elderly man was killed when his home was destroyed in a fire at Kampung Pauh, Jalan Setampin, here on Wednesday.

Kinabatangan fire and rescue operation chief Nurul Azlan Shah Jamalludin said firefighters found the charred remains of the 84-year-old victim among the debris while carrying out an investigation at the scene.

He said the firefighters earlier rushed to the village upon receiving a distress call at 1.15pm.

They managed to control the blaze about an hour later and handed the charred remains of the victim to the police for further action.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.