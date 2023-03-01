Fatimah: Sarawak can learn from Singapore support system for the aged

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawak could learn from Singapore’s intergenerational support systems, experiences and best practices, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“We can adopt and adapt (these) into our delivery services for our ageing community’s wellbeing, happiness and quality of life,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Fatimah is currently leading a delegation to Singapore to gain insight into the latest intervention, new initiatives and updated policies for the target aged group and the disadvantaged group.

The study visit, running from Feb 27 until today, would add value to the blueprint for the ageing society in Sarawak by 2028.

Singapore scored a very high Human Development Index (HDI), after Hong Kong, in the Asia Pacific region in terms of social and economic development.

Social inclusivity is one of the seven strategic thrusts to accelerate economic growth by providing a high living standard, healthy and inclusive society with affordable and innovative service delivery for Sarawakians.

Continuous efforts need to be in place to prepare the community to be future-ready.

On the first day of the visit, Singapore’s Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, Eric Chua, welcomed Fatimah and her delegation for a courtesy call on the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) of Singapore.

The courtesy call was followed by a discussion with the MSF Second Deputy Secretary Esa Massood and team. The discussion was about enabling a master plan that would include policies, community infrastructure, programmes and services by MSF.

Tsao Foundation chairman Dr Mary Ann Tsao welcomed Fatimah and her entourage to the International Longevity Centre Singapore (ILS), which promoted the wellbeing of older people and contributed to national development through research, policies and effective practices in Singapore and the region.

The minister and her delegation also visited the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office (Statos) in Singapore, where they were welcomed by Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan. The study visit was relevant to the setting-up of a one-stop collection centre (OSCC) for Sarawak women entrepreneurs’ products by the ministry in Samarahan.

On the second day, Fatimah and her delegation visited Singapore’s first building to bring together a mix of public facilities and services under one roof, the ‘Kampung Admiralty’ – a prototype for meeting the needs of Singapore’s ageing population.

They were welcomed by Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park director Nanthini Elamgovan.

The park is an integrated urban development, which incorporates environmental and social wellbeing for the elderly and special needs groups.

The next visit was to Centre of Ageing Research and Education (CARE), National University of Singapore (NUS) Medical School.

CARE aims to harness the potentials of ageing population geriatric medicine both in Singapore and the region through its interdisciplinary expertise. It spearheads educational programmes to build competencies on ageing amongst researchers, policy and programme professionals. CARE also actively engages with government and industry partners to meet the needs of the ageing population.

During the visit and sharing session, among the things discussed were policies, interdisciplinary research, education on ageing, programmes, initiatives and the best practices to improve health and function of older adults.

Among members of the delegation are deputy ministers Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohamad Razi Sitam, the ministry’s permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad, Welfare Department Sarawak director Adana Jed, Datuk Bandar of Kuching North Datu Junaidi Reduan, and several officers.