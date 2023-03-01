Fire completely destroys car at The Northbank

KUCHING (March 1): A 49-year-old man managed to escape to safety after his car somehow caught on fire near The Northbank here last night.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said eight firefighters from Tabuan Jaya fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified of the accident at 11.31pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a vehicle had been completely destroyed in the fire. The driver of the car managed to escape to safety,” said the statement.

Firefighters then proceeded to extinguish the fire using water from their fire engine.

“The vehicle involved was totally destroyed in the fire,” said the statement.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man was injured after his high-powered motorcycle plunged down a three-metre-deep gorge at Kampung Sudoh Singgai, Bau.

After receiving a call around 7.30pm, Bau fire station personnel were deployed to the scene.

“The victim, who was involved in a single-vehicle accident was already carried up by the public and was put by the roadside while waiting for Bomba to arrive.

“The firefighters then acted to put a cervical collar on the victim before taking him to Bau Hospital using the Bomba EMRS (Emergency Medical Rescue Services),” said the statement.

In another incident, a 32-year-old man was injured after his car skidded into a roadside drain at Taman Siniawan, Jalan Siniawan, Bau, around 6pm yesterday.

Members of the public also extricated the victim before Bomba arrived at the location.

“The victim was later given initial treatment before he was taken by the EMRS to hospital,” added the statement.