Govt to ensure infrastructure at Sabah, S’wak, Kalimantan borders of strategic value

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): The government is committed to ensuring that infrastructure to be developed at the Sabah and Sarawak borders with Kalimantan, Indonesia is of strategic value to attract investors’ interest, said Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli.

This is following the establishment of Nusantara, which is located in Kalimantan, as Indonesia’s new capital city.

He said the government had identified several initiatives to improve infrastructure connectivity and strengthen border and maritime security.

“Sabah has approved a development allocation of almost RM5.68 billion in 2022 for the implementation of 1,142 projects under various ministries.

“Our hopes are that with this infrastructure, it can start to attract traders and the public to use the infrastructure connectivity in both countries (Malaysia and Indonesia),” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (BN-Kalabakan) who wanted to know the challenges that will be faced in realising the strategic plans outlined as well as the initial action plan to address these challenges.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rafizi said the government has also planned to make Labuan as the financial centre to attract more participation from investors and private companies to use infrastructure in the island.

“Certainly, there is a clear signal from the government that the area and border development will be in focus and further stimulate investment. I see it as an opportunity for Labuan, an offshore financial centre to draw more participation,” he said.

He said to attract investment, trade and industries as well as increase business activities at the border areas, the government is aware that the security factor is vital.

“Thus, the government will continue to examine the need to build border control and security posts along the Sabah-Sarawak-Kalimantan border from time to time in line with the plans of the Ministry of Home Affairs and state governments,” he added. – Bernama