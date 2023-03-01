Health DG: Slight drop in dengue cases last week

PUTRAJAYA (March 1): The number of dengue fever cases in the 8th epidemiological week this year (ME8/23) from Feb 19 to 25 dropped by 0.2 per cent to 2,145 cases from 2,149 cases the previous week.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said one death due to dengue fever complications was also reported during the week.

The cumulative number of dengue cases reported so far is 17,388 compared to 5,558 cases in the corresponding period in 2022, an increase of 212.8 per cent or 11,830 cases, with 14 deaths compared to one during the same period last year.

“A total of 66 hotspot localities were reported, of which 40 were in Selangor, 15 in Sabah, five in Penang, four in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and one each in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka,” he said.

Regarding chikungunya, one case was recorded in Negeri Sembilan in ME8/23, bringing the cumulative total to 95 cases.

“As for Zika surveillance, 400 blood samples and one urine sample had been screened, and the results were all negative,” he said. – Bernama