House occupants in Padawan asked to evacuate due to landslide

KUCHING (March 1): Two individuals occupying a house at Kampung Sumur Bunuk, Padawan, have been asked to evacuate their house due to an earlier landslide that damaged their kitchen and part of the living room.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they received a call about the landslide at 2.20pm today and deployed several firefighters from Siburan fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that there had been a landslide that damaged the living room and the kitchen of the house occupied by two persons.

“Bomba then made a risk assessment in the area and found that the house was not safe to occupy. The two persons are in safe condition but were asked to move to a relative’s house,” he said.