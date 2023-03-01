Jaul: Greater Azam should assist grassroots community understand govt’s devt initiatives

KUCHING (March 1): Greater Azam together with its subsidiaries should play a pivotal role in assisting the government to disseminate, communicate, engage and provide a better understanding of the development initiatives in the state to the grassroots community.

The management, staff and board members of Greater Azam and its four entities also play an important role in contributing to the direction and activities of their organisations to achieve their objectives, said Sarawak Development Institute (SDI) chairman Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

He said Greater Azam is an organisation consisting of four entities, which are SDI, Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak, Faradale Media and Faradale Holdings.

“We hope the members will continue to stay active and contribute to the growth of Greater Azam as I have observed that some members belong to both SDI and Azam.

“I thus convey my utmost appreciation to the SDI members who have stayed steadfast with SDI for the past 28 years and congratulations especially to members of Azam who have stayed with the organisation for the past 40 years,” he said in his speech at the Greater Azam Chinese New Year gathering at a hotel here yesterday.

He reminded that Greater Azam has a crucial role to play in understanding the opportunities arising from a major developmental shift in the economic, social, education, public health and environmental sectors caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaul therefore shared that SDI is undergoing a strategic direction exercise to better align the institute’s mission and objectives, focus areas and activities to the state’s development agenda, such as the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030.

“I understand that Azam had also recently completed their strategic direction discussion, and I am sure there are opportunities for closer collaboration between the entities in the Greater Azam,” he said.

Meanwhile during the same event, Azam Sarawak chairman Datu William Nyigor also said that Azam is always supportive of efforts to further strengthen social harmony and unity in Sarawak as assets to development and progress.

He said it is important for Azam, from time to time, to take the time to get to know each other better and renew its mutual networks while contributing to Sarawak’s efforts to promote and strengthen social unity and harmony.

“We need to strengthen social unity and harmony in our multicultural community of various ethnicities that are Sarawak’s trademark while Greater Azam is fortunate to have at least Chinese, Iban, Malay, Bidayuh, Melanau and Orang Ulu as staff and members,” said William.

The Greater Azam Chinese New Year gathering was attended by members and staff of Greater Azam and its subsidiaries as well as members of the Azam Toastmasters Club.

The half-day function included a Lion Dance performance, a Rabbit Draw (Lucky Draw) and a karaoke session.

Also attending the event were Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, the event’s organising chairman Charles Siaw and other officials.

One can contact Azam Sarawak communication officer Hassnal Hakim at 082-411799 or email Hakim@azam.org.my for more information on Greater Azam.