Latest unauthorised transaction case proves security flaw in bank’s system, says DAP man

KUCHING (March 1): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak will continue to pile pressure on Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and financial institutions to beef up their security and provide better protection to all consumers, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the recent unauthorised transaction of RM1 million from a businessman’s savings account to another account proved there is a security flaw in the bank’s system.

He said although the businessman, identified only as Lee, managed to recover his money yesterday, the fact that such a huge amount could be transferred out of an account without the account holder’s knowledge showed clearly that there was indeed a breach of security.

“We have successfully helped Mr Lee to retrieve his RM1 million unknowingly withdrawn from his bank account. He had discovered on Sunday that his money was transferred out of his savings account without his authority and knowledge.

“Mr Lee immediately called the bank and on YB Chong’s advice, called 997, the hotline to report online financial scams.

“On Monday, we accompanied him to the bank and Celcom, which was the transferee account, to seek to retrieve his money and by yesterday afternoon, his RM1 million was returned by Celcom and credited back into his bank account,” Kong told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

Kong said while he appreciated the bank’s prompt response to address Lee’s plight, this should serve as a lesson for all financial institutions that decisive action must be taken to provide better security for their customers.

“The same goes to the government and BNM and I repeat my call for them to take steps to boost public confidence in the country’s financial institutions and banking system,” he said.

He also said there are still many unanswered questions as to how such a huge transaction could have happened in the first place.

“It is absolutely not normal to see RM500,000 (in two transactions) being transferred from one’s personal savings account because there are transfer limits in place to safeguard against such transactions.

“At the same time, how can the transfers take place when no OTP (one time password) or notification was ever sent to Mr Lee?”

He said these questions will continue to be put forth to the government and the Ministry of Finance.

“YB Chong has been apprised of the latest developments and he will still raise them in Parliament and push for answers from the relevant parties,” Kong said.

He pointed out that while Lee’s case has resulted in a happy ending, many other consumers who have been scammed have yet to receive a refund of the hard-earned money syphoned away without their approval and/or authorisation.

“We know the seriousness of this issue and hope that the bank will come out and provide an explanation not only to Mr Lee but also the general public so that they will have the confidence in our banking institutions,” he said.

Lee, who was at the press conference with his wife, thanked DAP Sarawak for its prompt action, which led to the recovery of his hard-earned savings.

“It was very worrying and my heart sank when I found out that the money from my hard-earned savings through my business venture, was stolen for me and would have a huge impact on my business.

“It is thanks to YB Chong and his team’s hard work and persistence that I was able to recover my money,” he said, adding that the incident taught him not to put large amounts of money into a single bank account.

Lee added the bank did not provide any explanation on how the unauthorised transaction transpired.

“They only informed me that the money had been refunded into my account.

“I hope that the authorities will conduct an investigation and disclose the investigation results as soon as possible,” he said.