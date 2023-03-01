Malaysians can now purchase Tesla as govt approves importation, plans to set up headquarters

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): US-based Tesla Motors is set to establish a more prominent presence here after the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) today announced its approval over the company’s application to import Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) into Malaysia.

In a statement, Miti said the company will now establish a head office here, together with Tesla Experience and Service centres as well as a supercharger network.

The ministry added the latest development demonstrated Tesla’s confidence in Malaysia’s economic fundamentals and conducive business environment.

“Tesla’s presence in Malaysia is expected to create skilled and better paying job opportunities for workers in the BEV segment and increase the participation of local companies in the Tesla ecosystem both domestically and globally.

“We are pleased by Tesla’s decision to establish its presence in the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem in Malaysia.

“Even as major global brands decide to invest and re-invest in Malaysia, Miti and its agencies will continue to enhance efforts to improve the ease of doing business, while continuously profiling Malaysia as pro-trade, pro-industry and pro-investment.

According to the statement, Tesla’s entry has been facilitated by MITI through the introduction of the BEV Global Leaders initiative which is aimed at boosting BEV demand in the local market and further promote the development of the entire ecosystem to support BEV adoption.

Tesla is the first applicant of this initiative by Miti. — Malay Mail