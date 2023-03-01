MCC, Curtin Malaysia to study sandfly problem affecting Miri beaches

MIRI (March 1): The Miri City Council (MCC) is set to collaborate with Curtin University Malaysia to conduct a study on sandfly, which has been a bane of beachgoers here.

According to Mayor Adam Yii, the proposal has come from the university and in this regard, the city council is more than happy to assist, as this would mean that the sandfly issue at the beaches here could soon be resolved.

“I am very happy with the Curtin’s proposal, because if we could address the sandfly problem, more people could go and enjoy themselves at the beaches.

“Because of the sandfly problem, which is very irritating, people feel discouraged to go to the beaches here,” Yii said when receiving a courtesy visit from the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) executive committee members at the Pujut branch of Sarawak United People’s party (SUPP) here yesterday.

Yii, who is Pujut assemblyman, also gave credit to the association for initiating the effort to keep the beaches here clean.

In this regard, the mayor pledged RM3,000 to the NSJA in support of the programme, in which the association would be collaborating with various agencies, including the MCC, in running a beach clean-up at Marine Beach here this March 12.

According to organising chairman Chai Chon Chin, more than 200 participants are expected to join this activity, set to kick off at 6.30am.

“This number actually exceeds the initial target of 100 people.

“We welcome those who are interested to come forward and support this environmental awareness programme.”

Adding on, NSJA president Andy Jong who led the delegation in the courtesy call on Yii, said the programme aimed to promote beach cleanliness among the local communities.

“By keeping our beaches clean, we would attract more tourists to come to Miri.

“Miri has many beautiful beaches, yet the debris and rubbish washed ashore remain an eyesore.

“Thus, we hope to get the attention of the local communities and get them to understand the importance of keeping our beaches clean, as this would contribute immensely to the local tourism industry,” said Jong.

Apart from the MCC, others that have confirmed their participation in the upcoming beach clean-up are Miri Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Future Ocean Borneo, Laksa Runner Miri, Miri Hakka Association Youth Section, Miri Thai Poo Association Youth Section, Miri Clan Lau Association Youth Section, Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations Youth Section, Lions Club of Batu Niah, Lions Club of Lutong, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Miri Chapter, JCI Riam, Institution of Engineers Malaysia Miri, Persatuan Lakiput Sarawak, Seeker Café, and Miri Bulatan Park Taiji Qigong Shibashi.