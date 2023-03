MetMalaysia issues danger-level continuous heavy rain warning for four states until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor until tomorrow.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the districts involved in Pahang are Bera, Pekan, and Rompin, while severe-level continuous heavy rain is expected to hit Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, and Kuantan until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, as well as in Perak involving Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim during the same period.

Similar weather is also expected to occur in Pahang involving Cameron Highlands, Lipis and Raub, as well as in Sarawak covering Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, and Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu). ― Bernama