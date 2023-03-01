Minos: November completion for all five Kuching-Samarahan Expressway roundabout conversions

KUCHING (March 1): All five projects to convert the roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway into traffic light intersections are expected to be completed by this November, said Dato Peter Minos.

The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman in a statement said this was conveyed to him during a meeting today between MPKS, the Public Works Department (JKR) and the contractors involved.

“The works at the Tabuan Tranquillity roundabout are almost finished and are well-done. Both MPKS and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) are pretty happy.

“MPKS is hopeful and happy there is progress in resolving the traffic problems in Samarahan,” he said.

The Tabuan Tranquillity roundabout is the first of five roundabouts already converted into a traffic light intersection. It has been in service since Jan 18 this year although some minor works are still being undertaken there.

On a related matter, Minos also welcomed the announcement by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, that the RM180-million project to widen Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa into four lanes is expected to complete this September.

Minos said this road, which is always very busy, will be a ‘big nightmare’ to motorists if not improved and expanded.

“Because the public always seeks answers from MPKS, we at MPKS are happy that the above two projects are proceeding pretty well, thanks to the good JKR contractors.

“When any project undertaken in Samarahan by any government agency is badly delayed or aborted, the public always refers to MPKS.

“We are duty-bound to answer, failing which MPKS always gets the brickbats and the knocks. Hence, MPKS must do some monitoring as a way of helping our fellow government agencies, but without over-interfering,” he added.